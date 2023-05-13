Lumberton, NC Author Publishes Book on Democracy
May 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsU.S. Democracy Severely in Danger! You Be the Judge, a new book by Robert Lee Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There is a pending disruption to our nation's democratic republic, and Robert Lee Davis has seen this firsthand. Davis, in this eye-opening work, explores the corruption plaguing our national and local government through his time in court after being falsely accused of an unspeakable act while working as a teacher.
No other book has come before to show authentically and clearly the threats against our democratic institution. With personal anecdotes mixed with real documents and court records, Davis thoroughly explores the dismantling of our government in the hopes to expose the deadly virus within.
About the Author
Robert Lee Davis is a minister and pastor as well as a member of the local, state, and national associations for his church. Previously, he worked as a history and political science educator. In his spare time, he enjoys providing aid and assistance to sick and helpless children through organizations such as Mercy Ship.
Davis is married to his wife Betty, and together they have three grown children. His hobbies include fishing and reading.
U.S. Democracy Severely in Danger! You Be the Judge is a 100-page hardcover with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7141-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/u-s-democracy-severely-in-danger-you-be-the-judge/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/u-s-democracy-severely-in-danger-you-be-the-judge/
