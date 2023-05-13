Fort Riley, KS Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
May 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSecrets of the Void, a new book by J S Guay, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The gods have made a mistake that will cost them dearly, and their savior could also be their doom. By opening the Secrets of the Void, Das will surely enslave the entire world to the will of the Ever Beasts that have been locked away. At the same time, he's attempting to correct that wrongs that his own mother inflicted.
About the Author
J S Guay is currently a stay-at-home mom of six. Her children are her pride and joy, and the reason she gets up the in the morning. She loves to be outdoors – if you gave her the choice between doing dishes and mowing the lawn, she will always choose mowing the lawn.
She served over six years active duty in the Army. During that time, she went to Airborne school and served as a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division; she also spent a year deployed in Afghanistan. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Communication, as well.
Her lifelong passion has always been reading fantasy novels. She was inspired to write this book while reading her all-time favorite series Xanth by Piers Anthony.
Secrets of the Void is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7495-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/secrets-of-the-void/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/secrets-of-the-void/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
