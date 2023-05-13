Toledo, OH Author Publishes Memoir of Grief
May 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Changing Color of Grief, a new book by Ildi Crawford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Changing Color of Grief is the recollection of events following a beloved husband's death. Grief, anger, and ultimately acceptance of the unacceptable describe not only the personal emotions experienced by the author, but also other people who have lost a life partner. Included are personal, day-to-day experiences of living without a partner, and the challenges of moving on with living one's own life.
About the Author
Ildi Crawford is the mother of three, including a daughter with autism. She has worked as a volunteer for years to improve services for individuals with autism. Crawford immigrated from Hungary with her parents and two brothers. She is a licensed independent clinical social worker.
Semi-retired, she works a few hours a week as a therapist, treating clients with various mental health problems.
The Changing Color of Grief is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-450-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-changing-color-of-grief/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-changing-color-of-grief/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us