Children's Institute's 5th Annual Gala Raises More Than $1MM, Honors Gelila Assefa Puck, Derrick Rossi, PhD, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith and Paul Kanin
May 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLOS ANGELES (May 12, 2023) – Children's Institute (CII), one of the largest agencies of its kind partnering with communities to provide integrated, trauma-informed programs and services, hosted their 5th Annual Cape & Gown Gala, emceed by Rob Reiner in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, May 9. The event raised more than $1MM to support CII's transformative programs that empower families in achieving educational success and emotional well-being, which build pathways to economic mobility and lifelong health.
The Cape & Gown Gala recognizes individuals dedicated to improving the lives of children and families; past honorees include world-renowned architect Frank Gehry, Chairperson of Warner Bros. Television, Channing Dungey, Co-creator of the Moderna vaccine Kizzmekia Corbett, PhD, and the late Suzanne Rheinstein, celebrated interior designer and philanthropist.
"We are deeply grateful to all of you who attended and contributed to our 5th Annual Cape & Gown Gala last night." said Martine Singer, CII's President and CEO, "With the shared goal of creating a more just and equitable Los Angeles, we are thrilled to have raised direct support for programs that create community resilience, thriving families, and healthy children."
This year's honorees include: Paul Kanin; Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith; Derrick Rossi, PhD; and Gelila Assefa Puck.
Emceed by actor, director and activist Rob Reiner, the evening featured inspiring stories from CII staff, community members and supporters. Children's Institute speaker, Adianna Paul, joined CII's program for transition-aged foster youth when she was 17 and received the support and mentorship she needed to achieve her educational goals. Guests watched Adianna's incredible journey in a special video presentation. A Live Auction and Fund-a-Future campaign hosted by Emmy winning host Liam Mayclem provided guests the opportunity to take home some arts, travel and culinary experiences donated in support of CII's programs and services. The evening ended with an awe-inspiring performance of Mariah Carey's 1993 hit, "Hero" by the Los Angeles Inner City Mass Choir.
Children's Institute (CII) has served Los Angeles communities since 1906. Every year, CII supports 30,000 children and families across Los Angeles in achieving emotional well-being and educational success, which build pathways to economic mobility and lifelong health. We work in communities impacted by decades of underinvestment and racist policies- from Echo Park to Watts to Long Beach. CII offers education, counseling services, parenting support, convening spaces and enrichment programs in the community and at our early education centers, K-12 schools, and neighborhood hubs.
Learn more at childrensinstitute.org.
Contact Information
Pilar Padilla
Childrens Institute
267-201-6410
Contact Us
