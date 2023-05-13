Seattle, WA Author Publishes Scary Short Stories
May 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSinister Secrets Of A Psychopath's Diary Presents… Untold Stories Vol 1, a new book by Lefty Laymon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sinister Secrets Of A Psychopath's Diary Presents… Untold Stories Vol 1 is a collection of short horror stories that the author wants to tattoo on readers' brains and keep the horror genre thriving, leaving his stamp on it like Wes Craven did.
About the Author
Lefty Laymon's hobbies are writing and watching horror movies.
Sinister Secrets Of A Psychopath's Diary Presents… Untold Stories Vol 1 is a 96-page hardcover with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21`.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7240-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sinister-secrets-of-a-psychopaths-diary-presents-untold-stories-vol-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sinister-secrets-of-a-psychopaths-diary-presents-untold-stories-vol-1/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
