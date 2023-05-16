Cleveland, OH Author Publishes Book on Bodybuilding
May 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Last Secrets of Bodybuilding: A Complete Guide to Exercise and Nutrition for Men and Women, a new book by Sal Banuelos, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
At last, the world's finest gym trainers, nutritionists, bodybuilders, and philosophers have been gathered together and placed in a single book. Not only for building muscle and training for bodybuilding competitions, this guide also teaches readers how to obtain superior mind, power, health, lifestyle, and soul.
Written to teach anyone from young teens to adults who are interested in getting in shape, how to exercise properly, eat right, and choose healthier lifestyles, this book is intended for everyone-whether they have minimal experience or exercise regularly. Readers will learn how to maximize their genetic potential, how to instantly build muscle and burn fat, how to attain a perfect metabolism, and much more.
Complete with eating plans designed by author Sal Banuelos for any weight category and muscle-building level, one will discover the best diets and supplements of all time, tailored to their own individual physique and workout routine. Workout routines designed for growth are introduced in easy-to-follow charts. Rounded out with separate chapters on supplements, health, and nutrition, The Last Secrets of Bodybuilding stands out from any other book of its kind on the market.
About the Author
Sal Banuelos is a certified personal trainer who has also managed a nutritional health store business for years.
The Last Secrets of Bodybuilding: A Complete Guide to Exercise and Nutrition for Men and Women is a 178-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-293-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-last-secrets-of-bodybuilding-a-complete-guide-to-exercise-and-nutrition-for-men-and-women/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-last-secrets-of-bodybuilding-a-complete-guide-to-exercise-and-nutrition-for-men-and-women/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
