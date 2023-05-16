Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Memoir
May 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTen Lives and a Refugee, a new book by Hy Le, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hy Le recounts in his memoir Ten Lives and a Refugee his escape from the rule of Communist Vietnam and finding freedom, hope, and a new life in America. Le's gripping and potent account of a man and his family as they flee from the iron grip of communism and their harrowing journey. His inspiring tale highlights the courage and bravery a refugee must have to not only survive but thrive in America.
About the Author
Hy Le is a retiree and widower. He loves to travel, play golf, ping pong, and swim. He graduated college in Electronics Applied Sciences of Communication Systems.
Ten Lives and a Refugee is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $46.00 (eBook $41.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-300-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ten-lives-and-a-refugee/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ten-lives-and-a-refugee/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us