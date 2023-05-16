Marysville, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrandma: My BFF, a new book by Ruford Douglas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Showcasing the absolute love of a grandmother for her grandchildren, Grandma was designed for children with reading disabilities in order to offer them an easy, relatable poem about family and love. Grandparents can become a cornerstone of stability in the lives of their grandchildren, and this book highlights and celebrates that unique and precious connection.
About the Author
Ruford Douglas believes he was granted with the gift of expression. He had been writing on and off since he was a teenager, and he is a sculptor. He has five children: three adults, a teen, and a preteen.
Grandma: My BFF is a 26-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7205-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/grandma-my-bff/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/grandma-my-bff/
Contact Information
