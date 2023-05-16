Naples, FL Author Publishes Chapter Book
May 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Cassou Family: A Children's Ghost Story, a new book by JanKathryn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A family ghost story set in a small town, from the perspective of a child getting ready to go to school. The author's family is originally from France and immigrated to New Orleans and many of these stories are from her family.
About the Author
JanKathryn is a Texas native. She is a two-time cancer survivor, and is involved in the American Cancer Society, Pace Center for Girls, and Path 2 Freedom. She enjoys being outdoors and spending time with her family. JanKathryn resides in Naples, Florida.
The Cassou Family: A Children's Ghost Story is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7171-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-cassou-family-a-childrens-ghost-story/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-cassou-family-a-childrens-ghost-story/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us