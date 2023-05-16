Lindenwold, NJ Author Publishes Mindfulness Journal
May 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDaily Mindfulness Journal: Daily exercises to find your self-love & strength, a new book by Jeannette Eniola, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Daily Mindfulness Journal is created to be a starter for those who believe they do not have time to journal and teach adding calmness into a daily routine. Practice release of thoughts to improve overall health with yourself and relationships with others.
With morning and afternoon check-ins focused on daily affirmations, this journal is a quick guide to journaling for those who wish to discover the strength inside themselves.
About the Author
Jeannette Eniola started her passion for journaling at the direction of her grandmother at a young age. Currently, Jeannette has completed 26 journals to date. It was through journaling that she was able to understand more about herself and heal from a traumatic event in 2018.
When she is not journaling, Jeannette is a multi-state licensed nurse that continues to journal, read a plethora of books from her favorite authors, inspire those around her with her passion for positivity, mentor those who need some encouragement, and create content on her YouTube channel. She is currently furthering her education to become a licensed therapist and registered nurse.
Daily Mindfulness Journal: Daily exercises to find your self-love & strength is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-478-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/daily-mindfulness-journal-daily-exercises-to-find-your-self-love-strength/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/daily-mindfulness-journal-daily-exercises-to-find-your-self-love-strength/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
