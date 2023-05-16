Reynolds, GA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
May 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Roots of My Garden, a new book by Ares Nyke, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This book is a collection of my thoughts, my emotions and my memories. The poetry in this book contains experiences that I know are more common than I realized. It's important because it's a variety of feelings in different situations and I want others to be able to find themselves in what I write. To find a voice they didn't realize they had. I'm pushing it out into the world with the hope that others may find a sense of the emotions I write with.
About the Author
Ares Nyke, born and raised in the South, has been writing since he was thirteen. He currently lives in Georgia with his three cats: Achilles, Artemis, and Dara. He enjoys reading, taking quiet walks in the woods, and learning new languages. His friends describe him as kind and caring and he enjoys using music to connect with others. Please buy his book, he's got more books to buy.
The Roots of My Garden is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-065-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-roots-of-my-garden/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-roots-of-my-garden/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us