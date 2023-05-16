SoFlo Boat Show to Debut May 19, 20 & 21 at Miami Marine Stadium
May 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSoFlo Boat Show is set to make waves as the premier boating and marine event of the year, featuring an impressive lineup of boats, exhibitors, vendors, and more. Attendees can expect an extraordinary experience with renowned boat manufacturers, cutting-edge marine electronics, fishing gear, boating apparel, and nautical-themed art.
Witness the thrilling 40,000-gallon AquaZone, presented by Nautical Ventures, offering a firsthand encounter with the latest water toys for a thrilling day on the water. The Fishing Fun Zone will give aspiring young anglers the tools to fine-tune their fishing skills, complete with a casting pool, fishing simulator, and demonstrations from leaders in the space.
The Seabreeze Stage will play host to seminars from notable figures such as Megan Cohorst from Save the Manatee Club, the Science of Fishing's Mark Farag, and Rickenbacker Marina's Aabad Melwani. Live performances from local bands and DJs entertain guests at the JL Audio Soundings Stage, while the Ship's Wheel Bar, a unique 360-degree structure, provides an idyllic setting to enjoy a drink while watching the Miami sunset.
Sustainability Initiative to Launch in Partnership with Rickenbacker Marina
The inaugural SoFlo Boat Show, in collaboration with sustainability partner Rickenbacker Marina, is proud to prioritize sustainability and responsible practices. The event introduces the Rickenbacker Clean Team, a dedicated on-site team ensuring a sustainable and responsible boat show experience.
The sustainability plan includes a two-year ramp-up cycle, focusing on impactful efforts in the first year and expanding initiatives in subsequent years. This year's operations feature a vigilant Clean Team preventing trash from entering the waterway and swiftly recovering any debris.
To encourage recycling, clearly marked on-site recycling bins are provided, collected by the Clean Team, and transported to a single stream center. Vendors strictly adhere to a no-Styrofoam policy, and incentives are offered for using compostable packaging and recyclable alternatives.
Beverage operations prioritize sustainability with the use of aluminum water bottles, beer containers, and paper straws. Notably, the SoFlo Boat Show operates without diesel or gas-powered generators, relying solely on 100% grid power for all electrical needs.
A dedicated sustainability officer oversees policies, compliance, and improvement recommendations. The ultimate goal of the SoFlo Boat Show and the Rickenbacker Clean Team is to achieve a zero-impact event in a remarkably short time.
SoFlo Boat Show Announces Sponsors for 2023 Iteration
SoFlo Boat Show is elated to announce its sponsors for its upcoming inaugural iteration, scheduled to take place on May 19-21, 2023, at Miami Marine Stadium.
Event Sponsors:
TICKETS & PARKING:
GA single-day tickets are available for purchase at $29.99 excluding taxes and fees, and VIP single-day tickets are available at $49.99 excluding taxes and fees. Parking can be purchased in advance of the event and onsite. Tickets are available now at sofloboatshow.eventbrite.com.
WHEN:
Friday, May 19: 12 pm – 8 pm
Saturday, May 20: 10 am-8 pm
Sunday, May 21: 10 am – 7 pm
WHERE:
Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, 33149
SOCIALS:
Follow SoFlo Boat Show on social media for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes content: Facebook: www.facebook.com/sofloboatshow / Instagram: @sofloboatshow
Contact Information
Dina Allende
Clique PR
305-205-1058
