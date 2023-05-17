Gresham, OR Author Publishes Children's Book
May 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow I Taught My Brain that I Am in Charge, a new book by Karen Harshfield, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
James is a nine-year-old who knows a thing or two about feeling anxious. Fortunately, he knows a thing or two about feeling better when you're feeling anxious, too, and he'd like to share those tips with you!
Although stress will always be a part of life, armed with the knowledge of what causes stress and understanding your body's response to it, with a little hard work and dedication, you can retrain your brain and show it who's really in charge: YOU!
About the Author
Karen Harshfield has been a school counselor for 16 years and was a parent educator for four years prior to that. She absolutely loves her job working with kids, their families, and some of the most amazing teachers in the world.
Harshfield has been married for almost 18 years. With her husband, she has a 12-year-old son and a two-year-old mini goldendoodle. As a family, they love to be outdoors, anything from throwing a frisbee on the beach, hiking stunning waterfalls, to camping on the river. She also loves to express her creativity through drawing, playing the trumpet, and learning to sew.
How I Taught My Brain that I Am in Charge is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7047-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/how-i-taught-my-brain-that-i-am-in-charge/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/how-i-taught-my-brain-that-i-am-in-charge/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us