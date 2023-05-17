Newton, NJ Author Publishes Romantic Tragedy Novel
May 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Price of Passion, a new book by Artemios John Korkidis and translated by Dr. Katherine E.A. Korkidis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Price of Passion is the story of two people in what should be a trusting and meaningful relationship. However, this is a tragedy in every sense of the word. A dysfunctional marriage leads to the destruction of a family. Jealousy and an excessive need for control lead to both madness and murder. The story is told from the perspectives of both spouses to help the reader understand human weaknesses and behaviors. Both protagonists suffer greatly but are ultimately unable to change their tragic character flaws.
About the Author
Artemios John Korkidis grew up on the island of Crete, Greece. As a young man, he migrated to New York City where he wrote for the National Herald and raised his family. Surrounded by his cherished family members, Artemios lived his life doing what he loved: painting, writing, and inspiring others. The Price of Passion is his third book. It has been translated from the original Greek version with additional content by his daughter, Dr. Katherine E.A. Korkidis. Dr. Korkidis has a Ph.D. in Biophysical Chemistry and is also a writer like her father. Through her love and respect for her father, she has helped preserve his life's writings for generations to come.
The Price of Passion is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-532-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-price-of-passion/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-price-of-passion/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
