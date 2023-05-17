Stratford, CT Author Publishes Historical Novel
May 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOn the Roof of Heaven, a new book by Alicia O'Malley Fraguada, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On the Roof of Heaven is a tale of five generations. It moves from Ireland and Russia to the United States. A tale of the 20th century, it covers many aspects: ethnic differences, racism, the Depression, civil rights, NYC from the 50's to the 90's, mental health and its multitude of problems. The Vietnam War plays a vital part. Cancer, Catholicism, and being a classical musician in the late 20th century in NYC are a major part of it. The book reflects many of the conflicts we face today. Music is very important. There is a musical playlist that accompanies the prose. The story of a brother and sister navigating their diverse paths.
About the Author
Alicia O'Malley Fraguada has spent fifty years of her life as a classical guitarist. This book is a project that took twenty years to complete. She got her MM from the Yale School of Music and did her Carnegie Recital Hall debut in 1989. She has been married for 32 years and has two adult children and three grandchildren. She continues to play for herself and writes. Though she taught music for over 35 years, she also has a Masters in Reading from SCSU.
On the Roof of Heaven is a 406-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (hardbound $38.00, eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4356-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/on-the-roof-of-heaven-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/on-the-roof-of-heaven-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
