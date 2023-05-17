Stockton, CA Author Publishes Romance Novel
On a farm near a small town in southern Minnesota, Jonah and Mary live with the three youngest of their seven children. Kary, now seventeen, is smart, ambitious, and pretty, but not much for dating. That reserve is shaken when the older, handsome Jake is hired by her father to paint their house. Though they get off to a shaky start, resistance grows into interest, friendship, and finally a pure love based on trust, honesty, respect, and of course, physical attraction. Nevertheless, challenges arise, and they find themselves pulled in different directions.
Are Kary and Jake destined to part as friends, or will they be able to rekindle the flame they once had?
It all happens on Cottonwood Farm.
About the Author
Dor'y Nicolas was born in Comfrey, MN, in 1946 and grew up on a farm with her eight siblings. She earned her BA in English from Mankato State University and a BA in Visual Arts from California State University in Sacramento. In Minnesota, she worked as a high school English teacher and then as an assistant editor with the Mankato Free Press. In 1971, she won first place in the Minnesota Associated Press Newswriting Contest in the Outstate Spot News category for a four-part series on the last big peace March in Washington, DC.
Since moving to California, she has been a dancer, a quilter, and an artist, focusing on sculpture and ceramics. She has loved art and writing for as long as she has been old enough to do either.
Dor'y is the mother of a son and a daughter and currently lives in Stockton, CA.
Cottonwood Farm is a 232-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-197-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
