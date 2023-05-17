Columbia, SC Author Publishes Self-Help Book
May 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Little Black Book: Of Inspiration, a new book by Rebekah S. Harper, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Little Black Book: of Inspiration will encourage people of all walks and ages to become a better version of themselves. The author's own words have even "triggered" her! She believes this very sweet and short book will go a long way in helping the world!
About the Author
Rebekah S. Harper has always been the mothering type, even as a little girl. She has been able to listen and give sound advice to anyone in need! She has platforms that she caters to with truth and honesty about her life experiences. Harper is on her way to becoming a life coach as well!
Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Likee, YouTube: mrsseedoftheday
The Little Black Book: Of Inspiration is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (hardbound $24.00, eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4136-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-little-black-book-of-inspiration/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-little-black-book-of-inspiration/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us