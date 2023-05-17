Andover, MN Author Publishes Children's Book
Animals in the Stable, a new book by Janet Westlund, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Animals in the Stable is an interactive story that builds memories for adults and children. Children of all ages love to make animal sounds. Encourage children to ask questions. Children will learn by working together, they can make things better. You will want to pass it down for generations to come. Children will have fun while learning that Jesus is their Savior. There is no other book like it.
About the Author
Janet Westlund became a Licensed Child Care provider in September of 1981. She retired in 2019 and has held leadership positions as Alt. State Rep, Area Coordinator, and Referral, and VP of Education. These positions were with The Child Care Providers of Anoka County, now known as LCCPAC. She also served on the board of MN Licensed Family Child Care Association (MLFCCA) as VIP of Education and VIP of Membership. She has earned a certificate of Accreditation for family Child Care from the National Association for Family Child Care (NAFCC) and has been given the honor of being Provider of the Year, two times, once in 1992 and then once again in 2004.
Janet's hobbies are sewing garments, making quilts, and crafts. Her interests are birdwatching, enjoying wildlife in action, and traveling. She and her husband have been married for 43 years and they have three children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Animals in the Stable is a 34-page hardbound with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3123-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/animals-in-the-stable/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/animals-in-the-stable/
Contact Information
