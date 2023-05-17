Mount Gilead, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
Angelica saw the beauty and felt the heart of the universe. Nature called her name. The trees were her allies; the animals, her constant companions.
Angelica's Mother called their home 'Boat of Love'. Indeed, it was. Colonae held all this love inside the tree roots, and expressed itself in the games it played with Angelica. It is easy to hear the voice of the universe when one silences oneself enough from the mental roars that intrude from the ever-developing industrial world. Angelica found her silence inside blades of grass and the crayons she used to express her imagination. This is where angels are safe to visit.
About the Author
Dorothy Belinda Bowden Kee, M.A., is an Arts and Science Consultant, educator, artist, photographer and global missionary, sharing her expertise on global venues, which include countries in Africa and the Caribbean. She is the author of a poetry book titled Royal Majesty, and has previously published in Obstetrical and Gynecological Survey and Advances in Contraception.
Dorothy is an ardent storyteller. Her productions in The Theatre of Visual and Silent Expressions, are designed for grades K-12. Dorothy uses her original stories and artwork, and age-appropriate music to appeal to all the senses of the child and young adult. She takes you through a world real and imaginary where love, peace, gentle animals, exotic creatures, and imaginary friends abide.
Dorothy's global workshops, The Evolution of an Artist, help the individual discover and develop his/her creative self. Her art, jewelry, and fashion are featured in her online gallery at www.yessy.com/houseofdoveeyes.
Dorothy lives in Mount Gilead, North Carolina, where she continues creating art, fiction, and non-fiction stories. She plans to further develop her work as a global missionary and as an independent filmmaker.
Seraph de Colonae is a 66-page hardbound with a retail price of $42.00 (eBook $37.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-437-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/seraph-de-colonae/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/seraph-de-colonae/
