Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Poetry Collection
May 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFaceless Love, a new book by Byron Simmons, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Byron Simmons introduces himself to the world through Faceless Love, a collection of romance poetry written to create a once-in-a-lifetime love story that rarely seems to exist in our modern world. Throughout the forty-one poems, Simons displays a perfect display of love, with each word being thoughtfully crafted to portray love in its simplest and purest form. Every poem is an ode to the nameless woman he sees in his dreams, the one whom he has yet to find but will, hopefully, one day walk into his life. While he writes his poems to her, he continues to wait, even if it is for eternity, and records all the love he has for her until she arrives.
About the Author
Byron Simmons is a twenty-two-year-old aspiring artist from Las Vegas. After the tragic loss of his grandfather in 2016 and the hardships of life after high school, his mother helped him find his passion for writing with the gift of a journal. As he began experimenting with writing and music, Simmons discovered his love for poetry. A self-proclaimed introvert, Simmons began to take an interest in psychology and began to lose himself; by listening to others, he forgot to express hi own thoughts. Poetry once again saved him and continues to be a way for Simmons to promote the love inside his heart, spreading it to every soul who reads his works.
Faceless Love is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4020-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/faceless-love/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/faceless-love/
