Seagoville, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
May 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDearest Delilah: And the Riding Lesson, a new book by Laura Hill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dearest, sweet Delilah has an extremely important job. As a trained therapy horse, she is one of the best. Come along with her and Caroline on a very special ride!
Written to educate children of all ages on the uniqueness of special needs individuals, Dearest Delilah celebrates the relationship between horses and riders while teaching the most valuable lesson: that patience and kindness can have a truly profound impact on the lives of those around us; and so we should always be patient and kind…like Delilah!
About the Author
Laura Hill worked in the educational field for her entire career. Following retirement, she began volunteering at an equine therapy facility, where she met Delilah-the inspiration for this story.
Hill has a husband and two grown sons. She currently lives in Wimberley, Texas, on a small ranch with horses, dogs, cats, and ducks, who all bring her great joy.
Dearest Delilah: And the Riding Lesson is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-520-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dearest-delilah-and-the-riding-lesson/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dearest-delilah-and-the-riding-lesson/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
