Georgetown, DE Author Publishes Novel
May 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Sisterhood, a new book by A.A. Hayes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tonya Percy is being hunted. Her parents were murdered while she was just a child, and she has been on her own ever since. Or so she thought. But when an intriguing group of girls move in across the street from her, it seems like Tonya has finally found true friendship in the form of The Sisterhood. But as Tonya learns more about her mysterious friends, her past may not be as far behind her as she thought, and her life-and the lives of others-will depend on the truth.
In The Sisterhood, families will be lost, friendships will be found and severed, and a battle will be fought that will be enough to leave you hungering for more.
About the Author
A.A. Hayes is a writer, fisherman, artist, and a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for the state of Delaware.
The Sisterhood is a 266-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7374-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-sisterhood/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-sisterhood/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us