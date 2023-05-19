Renick, WV Author Publishes Novel
May 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGreenbrier River Mermaid, a new book by Rusty Mcquade, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Adventure and fun is what awaits these two girls when they arrive at their aunt's river farm home. Days filled with campfires, swimming and hiking. They let their imaginations and creativity guide them until one day they find what most call a myth. Could they have found a true secret?
About the Author
Rusty was raised in a time when you had few toys. Your imagination and creative mind were your toys. She is the oldest of seven. She was owner/director of her own pre-school for almost 15 yrs. She has refereed and coached soccer for 28 yrs. She was also a soccer referee instructor and a Board member of the WV soccer association. In 1993 she was appointed to the governor's Early childhood implementation commission where she was instrumental in helping develop long term plans for health, nutrition and family support. She is a former WV firefighter of eight years. She is an award-winning author, mother of two and five grandchildren.
Greenbrier River Mermaid is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3211-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/greenbrier-river-mermaid-legend-myth-or-secret/
or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/greenbrier-river-mermaid-legend-myth-or-secret/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
