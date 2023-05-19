Forest River, ND Author Publishes Book on Gender Identity
May 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIdentity Confusion of the Gender Type "The Way Out", a new book by Arthur (Art) Woods, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Identity Confusion of the Gender Type "The Way Out" tells Art Woods' story of being sexually violated in his youth, and how it brought about gender confusion. Woods shares his insight from a Christian and Biblical perspective on how to gain redemption and transformation without condemnation through Jesus Christ.
About the Author
Art and wife Debbie of 35 years have a blended family of 3 adult children with extended families. They live in rural North Dakota. Art enjoys the outdoors, gardening and watching various sports; together they raise thoroughbred horses. His background was in Social Work and hers in Nursing. Art & Debbie work together in deliverance and inner healing ministry. Woods felt the call of God shortly after he accepted Jesus as his Savior as a grown man. He identifies as a Born-Again, Spirit-Filled Christian. The Woods have pastored several churches/fellowships since 2000 in Colorado and North Dakota.
Identity Confusion of the Gender Type "The Way Out" is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7194-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/identity-confusion-of-the-gender-type-the-way-out/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/identity-confusion-of-the-gender-type-the-way-out-1/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us