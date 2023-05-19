Orange County, CA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
May 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Tail of the Flaming Lion and Other Such Tales, a new book by Mark Van Houten, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Tail of the Flaming Lion and Other Such Tales is a collection of eighteen eclectic short stories ranging from tragedy to laugh-out-loud entertainment. Some hold philosophical undercurrents, while others provide social commentary, and others still provide simply a tickle of delight. With stories about the future and aliens from other planets, mythical tales of ancient legends, and the future of technology, there is a story for any a lover of any genre. As bite-sized tales, readers can have a powerful experience or be wondered by enchantment within a few short pages.
The Tail of the Flaming Lion and Other Such Tales is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-229-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-tail-of-the-flaming-lion-and-other-such-tales/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-tail-of-the-flaming-lion-and-other-such-tales/
