Puyallup, WA Author Publishes Novel
May 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife at ATS, a new book by Audrey Pearson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Life at ATS focuses on a teenage girl who is given the opportunity of new life, and what she chooses to do with her newfound freedom. Author Audrey Pearson wrote this book so that people could join in on the adventures that her characters go on.
About the Author
Aside from loving to write fiction, Audrey Pearson enjoys reading, watching action movies, and sometimes coloring. She is interested in starting martial arts, and comes from a big family.
Life at ATS is a 392-page hardcover with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4299-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/life-at-ats/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/life-at-ats/
