Sheridan, WY Author Publishes Book on Prison Reform
May 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIDP: The Thirteen Components to Criminal Thinking and Behavior, a new book by Traci Farris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It may surprise some to learn that the United States not only incarcerates more of its citizens than any other country in the world, but it is facing intense prison overcrowding and funding issues, putting financial burden on taxpayers by needlessly sending nonviolent felony offenders to jail.
The solution to this growing problem, IDP: The Thirteen Components to Criminal Thinking and Behavior is based on Traci Farris's Incarceration Diversion Program (IDP), a pilot program that is changing the face of prison reform for the better, saving taxpayers money, and saving lives by offering nonviolent felony offenders a new lease on life.
In this breakdown of how the program works, learn the secrets to creating a functional program that habilitates nonviolent offenders with substance abuse barriers and mental illnesses, avoiding costly, and traumatic, prison stays. With a 100 percent success rate in three years, IDP is a working program whose results see criminality significantly decreased.
IDP: The Thirteen Components to Criminal Thinking and Behavior is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $44.00 (eBook $39.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7294-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
