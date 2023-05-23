Washington, Utah Author Publishes Children's Book
May 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSilly Grandma, a new book by Ali Andrus, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Silly Grandma is a sweet story depicting the love of family amid the heartache and grief associated with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. This beautiful story is told through the innocent and curious eyes of a child. This children's story is certain to touch countless hearts, especially those who have been personally acquainted with the loss of these precious loved ones. It will also instill hope of families being together again in a beautiful afterlife.
About the Author
Ali Andrus was born in Fort Hood, Texas. She currently resides in Washington, Utah. Ali is a registered nurse, wife, and mother of six children. She lost her own mother to Alzheimer's in 2021.Before her sweet mother's passing, Ali was inspired to share her experiences through the eyes of her own children as she coped with her mother's illness. Ali first shared her story at her mother's funeral service, touching the hearts of all who were in attendance. With the encouragement of her family and friends, and the constant support of her husband Matt and their six children, Ali wishes to share her story of love and forever family with the world and to offer love and hope to those experiencing something similar.
Silly Grandma is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-283-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/silly-grandma/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/silly-grandma/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us