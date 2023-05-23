Nye, MT Author Publishes Memoir
May 23, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Montana, a new book by Nadine Ann Shirley, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Nadine Ann Shirley is a mother, retired mental health therapist, and author with very deep roots in the state of Montana. In My Montana, Shirley shares many memories of her own Montana experiences together with those of family and friends. In addition, she takes her readers on a rather extensive tour of Montana, covering both east and west with a dash of central Montana too.
A story based in and about Montana wouldn't be complete without its history, the highlights of which are on virtually every page. Shirley's fondness for her home state becomes ever so evident throughout the entirety of My Montana.
About the Author
Nadine Ann Shirley currently lives independently in her favorite place in the whole world, a cabin on the Stillwater River considered to be in Nye, Montana. She has been blessed with the companionship of her two Bichons, Koko and Kasper, until very recently when they died within three weeks of each other. But she still has the, oh so precious, if long distant, support of her six adult children, dispersed among four states.
My Montana is a 208-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-435-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-montana/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/my-montana/
