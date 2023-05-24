Nutley, NJ Author Publishes Poetry Collection
May 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGwen Dust or Something Else, a new book by Ariella C., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Gwen Dust or Something Else is a collection of high-end poetry, Sufi, love, worlds. It's the highs and lows of landscape, femininity, and the journey and presence of enlightenment. It is both the mundane and the Sufi. The exponential. There are slighted ways and whole actions among the world's forces.
About the Author
Ariella C. is forthright, a pinnacle of truth and heart. Her love for LA is vast.
Gwen Dust or Something Else is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3329-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/gwen-dust-or-something-else/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/gwen-dust-or-something-else/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
