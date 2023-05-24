Vineyard, UT Author Publishes Children's Book
May 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCharlie the Champion, a new book by K.R. King, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Charlie the Champion is an inspirational tale of Charlie the chubby cheetah, who wants nothing more than to be strong like his dad and compete to win big races. With a big, round belly, Charlie doesn't feel like he could ever do something so great. Being a chubby cheetah is harder than you think. After being bullied by his classmates, Charlie finally decides that he will not be scared to do what he loves anymore. In the face of fear, Charlie finally unlocks his hidden extraordinary potential through the power of hard, consistent work and positive self-talk.
About the Author
K.R. King has been married for 16 years and has seven children. She and her husband operate a small business that engages children of all ages from different backgrounds, to teach that through physical fitness, anyone can improve their physical, mental, and emotional capabilities, no matter their starting point.
King has been able to witness that when you teach a child they can achieve and to believe in themselves, they learn that anything is possible.
King enjoys being of service within her local community by helping with the basic necessities they need to live and by mentoring them to enjoy and achieve a better life.
Outside of her work, King loves anything outdoors, including hiking, snowboarding, biking, and working out. King is a big foodie and loves trying new and different foods (even if some of them scare her). She loves being at everything her children do, this is her number one priority.
She is a member of the Authors guild and the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators.
For more information check out the author at:
Instagram: @krkingbooks
Website: www.krkingbooks.com
Charlie the Champion is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4320-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/charlie-the-champion/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/charlie-the-champion/
Contact Information
Dorrance Publishing
