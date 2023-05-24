South Burlington, VT Author Publishes Suspense Novel
May 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Kovalenko Secret, a new book by Philip L. Rettew, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Colonel Viktor A. Kovalenko, a widowed honorable Russian Intelligence officer and new commander of the Chelyabinsk military installation, has discovered that a nuclear bomb is missing from the base storage vault. Viktor sets out on a complex and draining clandestine journey to an FBI safe house in Brooklyn, New York, where he discovers that his beautiful daughter Karina, rejected by the Bolshoi but now dancing for the New York Ballet Company, has disappeared.
Inspired by Philip L. Rettew's experience seeing the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan in real time, The Kovalenko Secret is a compelling and richly detailed story demonstrating the nature of current and historical differences among cultures, nations, politics, and religions as an international cast of characters reveals their versions of reality during the most devastating terrorist attack in all of human history.
About the Author
Philip L. Rettew, after a twenty-five-year career as a technical market analyst working in southern Manhattan, is now retired and living in South Burlington, Vermont. He enjoys playing bridge, photography, cycling, road trips, and improvising music on his baby grand Steinway piano. Rettew is a 1967 graduate of Yale College, where he majored in philosophy and psychology, and earned a master's degree from Temple University in psychology after a four-year tour of duty in the United States Army Security Agency.
The Kovalenko Secret is a 424-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-132-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-kovalenko-secret/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-kovalenko-secret/
