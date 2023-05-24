Pascoag, RI Author Publishes Collection of Stories
May 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBelieve What?!: Where to?, a new book by The Rev. George Henry Warren, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Rev. George Henry Warren was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island in 1945. He currently resides in Pascoag, Rhode Island. He has three children and five grandchildren who inspire him daily. Reverend Warren grew up in a multi-faceted, eclectic society. He has experienced the poorest of the poor, as well as the very wealthy throughout his spiritual journey. He was raised as an Anglican Christian, which guided him to his chosen profession as an Episcopal Priest.
Believe What?!: Where to? is a 438-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4302-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/believe-what-where-to/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/believe-what-where-to/
