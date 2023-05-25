Memphis, TN Author Publishes Fiction Novel
May 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSentenced to Life, a new book by Sherry Boswell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this book you will see that everyone involved has a different story and they come from all walks of life.
So, what do I want my readers to take from my book, good question?
I want my readers to realize that they have the option, responsibility, and a duty to make the best choices for a life well lived. Own up to your choices, be mature about the choices you make and remain faithful to the decisions you make. No excuses!!!
Remember
God has a plan for you.
Sentenced to Life is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-88-85272-13-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sentenced-to-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sentenced-to-life/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us