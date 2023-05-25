Jacksonville, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
May 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJust Me, a new book by Elise Fare, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Just Me is about a young girl who compares herself to her favorite zoo animals. All children will come to realize they are special and unique, just by being themselves.
About the Author
Elise Fare has a BFA in Art Education from Virginia Commonwealth University. She worked for 16 years with the US Army as WAC, as an illustrator with TRADOC, and as an arts specialist with the Arts and Crafts Centers.
Fare is a retired CEX Librarian 1 with the Jacksonville Public Library where "we all serve youth." She quilts with the First Coast Quilters Guild and has had two of her quilts published by two different authors, winning many ribbons.
Fare has two sons, one of whom has given her three beautiful granddaughters.
Just Me is a 34-page hardbound with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-325-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/just-me/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/just-me/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us