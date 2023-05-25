Hurricane, WV Author Publishes Self-Help Book
May 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAt the End of the Tunnel, a new book by Michael L Taylor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This novel will cause you to walk away with a more positive attitude and a better outlook on life.
About the Author
Michael is wrapped around his family, (Matthew, Shelly, and his wife Gerry). His desire is to help others have a better outlook on life. And no matter where you start in life, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.
At the End of the Tunnel is a 202-page hardbound with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7273-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/at-the-end-of-the-tunnel/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/at-the-end-of-the-tunnel/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
