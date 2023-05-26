Pittsburgh, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTurtle and Mouse Go to the Beach, a new book by Susan Therése Rodack, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Through the eyes of best friends Turtle and Mouse, experience the beauty of nature during one bright, sunny day at the beach. Turtle and Mouse Go to the Beach is a fun-filled story which shows children and reminds even adults! that there is magic and wonder in our world. Our Earth is a truly unique wonder, and Turtle and Mouse will open your mind and heart to the joy and beauty it holds.
About the Author
Susan Therése Rodack is a wife, mother to nine children, and grandmother to thirteen grandchildren. Seeing her children, and now her grandchildren, having fun and experiencing the beach on their family vacations led her to writing Turtle and Mouse Go to the Beach.
Turtle and Mouse Go to the Beach is a 32-page hardbound with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7348-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/turtle-and-mouse-go-to-the-beach/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/turtle-and-mouse-go-to-the-beach/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
