Memphis, TN Author Publishes Prayer Book
May 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUpon Mount Zion: Prayer Book, a new book by Olusegun O. Salami, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Upon Mount Zion: Prayer Book is made up of several different prayers put together to benefit those who struggle with how to pray. Like many people, the author has struggled with praying but never questioned it. This prayer book is written in hopes that the reader will be humbled and find peace and happiness. Through prayer, circumstances can change for the better and God's blessings are increased.
About the Author
Olusegun O. Salami was born in Lagos, Nigeria. He went to school in Louisiana at Grambling State University for both his bachelor's degree and master's degree. Salami also served in the United States Army for more than eleven years, where he spent time in Desert Storm, Desert Shield, and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was honorably discharged from the army and currently resides in Memphis, Tennessee.
His community involvement includes supporting and providing for community houses of worship, improving local roads, and helping school-age kids and teenagers further their education. His hobbies include basketball, soccer, football, cooking, and lawn tennis. Salami is married to Arlene, and they have four sons (Rodney, Ryan, Rory and Reagan) and one grandson (Creed). Salami is affiliated with Redeem Christian Church of God Jesus House in Huntsville.
Upon Mount Zion: Prayer Book is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (hardbound $26.00, eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7282-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/upon-mount-zion-prayer-book-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/upon-mount-zion-prayer-book-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
