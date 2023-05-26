Marianna, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
May 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThaddeus Frog's Grand Adventure, a new book by Woodrow Griffith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After a long, hard winter, spring has arrived, and Thaddeus Frog decides to strike out and see where the day takes him. He prepares a nice picnic lunch for himself and hops out the door to enjoy the fresh air, flowers, and any friends he may meet along the way. What surprises await Thaddeus as he ventures forward? Well, anything could happen.
About the Author
Woodrow Griffith helps out at the local animal shelter. He and his wife are members of the society for creative anachronism, an educational organization that learns about history by recreating it. He's been married to the same lovely woman for forty-two years. They have two artistically talented offspring. His daughter created the artwork for this book.
Thaddeus Frog's Grand Adventure is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3071-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/thaddeus-frogs-grand-adventure/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/thaddeus-frogs-grand-adventure/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
