Long Beach, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
May 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoetry (Meditations) for Winners and Losers, a new book by Glenn I. Greenstein, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Filled with free-verse poetry of the nature of life, God, compassion, and spirituality, Glenn I. Greenstein's collection encourages free thought and open minds. His eye-opening insights invigorate and stimulate the mind, while his raw prose enraptures the heart and feeling of what it is to be human.
About the Author
Glenn I. Greenstein has devoted his life to writing a poetry collection. POETRY (MEDITATIONS) FOR WINNERS AND LOSERS is his second.
Poetry (Meditations) for Winners and Losers is a 440-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3271-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poetry-meditations-for-winners-and-losers/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poetry-meditations-for-winners-and-losers/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
