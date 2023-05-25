Revolutionizing Music Education: tonestro & Thomann partner up / Expert-guided interactive lessons meet top-quality instruments

tonestro, the global leading publisher of music learning apps for Brass, Woodwind & String instruments, and Thomann, Europe's leading musical instruments retailer, have partnered to offer a comprehensive learning experience for beginner violin and saxophone players. This collaboration combines the best of both worlds: tonestro's highly rated apps, which offer in-depth learning guidance, and Thomann's exceptional range of high-quality instruments.With the increasing demand for accessible and effective music education, this partnership addresses current market trends and sets a new standard for music learning. By combining cutting-edge apps with top-notch instruments, the companies aim to make music education more engaging and effective for aspiring musicians.Thomann sells a remarkable amount of saxophones and violins every month. As part of this partnership, customers who purchase selected instruments from Thomann (including around 80 different saxophones and 200 different violins) receive a free 3-month tonestro Premium subscription with access to 60 step-by-step lessons, over 400 sheet music pieces, and more than 270 interactive exercises. This fantastic offer allows beginners to start their musical journey with expert guidance. There are plans to gradually expand this partnership to include additional instruments such as clarinet, trumpet, flute and more.[Quote from Christoph Huber - CEO, tonestro]: "We are thrilled to partner with Thomann, a company that shares our passion for music. By combining our expertise, we can create a seamless learning experience that helps musicians of all levels reach their full potential. This partnership is an important step towards realizing our mission of bringing world-class music education to every single household on Earth."[Quote from Thomann]: "We're excited about our collaboration with tonestro, an innovative music technology company making music education accessible and enjoyable. This partnership underlines our goal to provide musicians with the tools they need to unleash their talent and express their musical creativity."The landscape of global music education holds tremendous potential, with projections that one billion people will learn an instrument within the next decade. The recent pandemic has shown that distance learning is possible and preferred by many, even for complex instruments like the violin. This growing interest in online music lessons presents a great opportunity. By tapping into this anticipated growth, the partnership between tonestro and Thomann is strategically positioned to fill a unique and valuable niche in the market.tonestro, the world's leading online music education platform for brass, woodwind and string instruments, offers cutting-edge music learning apps that deliver customized, comprehensive lessons for a wide range of instruments, including but not limited to violin, saxophone, flute, trumpet and clarinet. Approximately 70,000 students each week take advantage of the step-by-step guidance and interactive exercises to learn and keep track of their progress. The combination of advanced signal processing, modern curriculum, and a huge song library revolutionizes music education and provides a fun and engaging way to learn instruments.