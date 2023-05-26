Dallas, WI Author Publishes Autobiography
May 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThere Must Be a Way: A Life of Distraction, a new book by Murphy van Benschoten, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There Must Be a Way is Murphy van Benschoten's story of living with undiagnosed ADHD. Being constantly labeled negatively, van Benschoten shines a light onto a life with ADHD and how you can still strive to succeed in all you set out to do.
Throughout her life, van Benschoten struggled with concentrating, in school, at work, and as an adult performing routine errands like hosting a family dinner and going to the grocery store. Using humor and raw emotion, she places on the page the everyday life of a person with ADHD, and her journey to diagnosis and management. Through her engaging story, anyone with ADHD or without will find great value in her journey and become more aware of the struggles and triumphs those with ADHD face every day.
About the Author
Murphy van Benschoten was born in Akron, Ohio, and has lived in New Haven, Connecticut; Adelphi, Maryland; Saginaw, Michigan; Madison, Wisconsin; and now northern Wisconsin. She attended Michigan State University and graduated with a degree in graphic design with a minor in psychology. She was married for forty-nine years and raised two children and now is grandmother to two granddaughters. In her spare time, she enjoys writing short stories and poetry, playing golf and pickleball, and gardening.
There Must Be a Way: A Life of Distraction is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (hardbound $29.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7430-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/there-must-be-a-way-a-life-of-distraction/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/there-must-be-a-way-a-life-of-distraction/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
