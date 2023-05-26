Cornelius, OR Author Publishes Devotional Journal
May 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDon't Miss the Call Devotional, a new book by Elizabeth A. Payne, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Don't Miss the Call Devotional is for those who want to fulfill their purpose in life! This devotional is going to help propel you into your purpose for which you were created. If there were any time in the world where we needed Christ the most, it is now! Don't Miss the Call Devotional is for those who want to live a life on purpose.
This devotional is God inspired, and Elizabeth Payne believes she has heard the Holy Spirit correctly and precisely as to what God wants His people to hear and know at this point in their lives. Everyone wants to belong, and with the help of Don't Miss the Call Devotional, you will learn that you belong to God and you were created for a purpose with a purpose. There is no time like the present to start living for Christ and surrendering your will for His, because when you do, you will fulfill your purpose in life! You were born for such a time as this!
Don't Miss the Call Devotional has a designated area at the bottom of each page where you can journal your hopes, thoughts, dreams, and prayers. Let's get started!
About the Author
Elizabeth A. Payne is a woman after God's own heart. She has been happily married to her husband Jerry for over fifteen years, and has two daughters, Jaylin and Janelle. Elizabeth has a passion to share with others the love of Christ, and in doing so, sharing that they have been born with a unique purpose! She has a special love for God's vulnerable children and has a dream of opening an orphanage in the Caribbean.
Elizabeth is currently enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts Ministry and Leadership program through Oral Roberts University. She will use what she has learned through her formal schooling and her experiential knowledge of living in God's presence to help others know they were created by God with a purpose and for a purpose!
Don't Miss the Call Devotional is a 736-page paperback with a retail price of $39.00 (hardcover $51.00, eBook $34.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7381-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dont-miss-the-call-devotional-a-52-week-devotional-journal-to-help-propel-you-into-your-purpose-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dont-miss-the-call-devotional-a-52-week-devotional-journal-to-help-propel-you-into-your-purpose-pb/
