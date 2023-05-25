Birth weight and head circumference predict IQ and motor performance at 4 years of age
May 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBochum's medics have discovered a simple method to predict IQ and neurologic performance at 4 years preschool age. They prospectively screened 5,301 infants by cranial ultrasound and extrapolated the results of a previous study from the same center in which both cranial ultrasound and psychomotor development (Intelligence quotient (IQ), Maze test (MT), and Neurologic examination (NOS)) were measured. Most interestingly, the birth weight divided by head circumference (weight-head circumference ratio) correlated closely with the predicted IQ (pIQ) and neurologic examination score (pNOS). "These findings that have been validated in a large perinatal survey cohort (n=508,926) allow for early intervention and support strategies to improve school performance and educational success later in life", says Prof. Dr. Arne Jensen of the Campus Clinic Gynecology at the Ruhr-University Bochum, and continues: "this is particularly important for those infants that are born seemingly healthy that would normally escape further diagnostic assessment. Together with his colleague Gerd Neuhäuser, MD, he reports in the "American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Global Reports" (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.xagr.2023.100219, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666577823000606 )
Bibliographic record
Jensen A, Neuhäuser G. Growth variables and obstetrical risk factors in newborns are associated with psychomotor development at preschool age.. AJOG Glob Rep. 2023 May. doi.org/10.1016/j.xagr.2023.100219
Figures
Figure: Close relation between predicted IQ (pIQ) at 4 years of age and birth weight / head circumference ratio (W/HC) (z-score units) in 5,301 newborns (Jensen A, Neuhäuser G. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.xagr.2023.100219).
