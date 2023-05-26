SoFlo Boat Show Makes a Splash at Miami Marine Stadium
May 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe SoFlo Boat Show, which took place May 19th – 21st at Miami Marine Stadium exceeded expectations as exhibitors expressed their enthusiasm to return next year. The three-day event, produced by EngageLive! and Loud And Live, featured boats of all types ranging from 16' to 50' as well as boating accessories, watersports gear, motors, fishing equipment and so much more. The event embraced a vibrant lifestyle ambiance, featuring live music every day, dozens of food options, the 40,000-gallon AquaZone presented by Nautical Ventures featuring the latest water toys, sunset cocktails, and of course, the captivating Downtown Miami skyline.
One of the favorite features of the show was the Sea Trial Docks, where a plethora of boats and yachts were lined up ready to be perused and taken out for a sea trial – boating's version of a test drive. "It was amazing. We saw a Tidewater [Boat] we liked, hopped on it, and went for a test run. With the ocean air, sunny skies, and overall feel of that boat, my wife and I had to buy it," said Tyler and Sylvia Sims.
Their story was not exclusive to them. With summer approaching, customers were in the boat-buying mood. Many dealers and manufacturers reported numerous sales from their efforts at the event. They attributed their success to the opportune timing and the picturesque waterfront location. "We saw great sales," explains Krissy Hewes Wiborg of Bob Hewes Boats. "We sold boats, took deposits, and set up future sea trials. Being at SoFlo was a win-win situation all around."
The show had a solid representation of diverse boat brands and builders, highlighting the significance of the marine industry in South Florida and magnifying its economic impact. "A majority of the exhibitors are from Florida and that made it an easy choice for them," states Kevin Murphy, show director. "It's always a little tough to join a new show, but in the end, they are glad to have jumped on board," he continued. Several exhibitors expressed their appreciation for the community-oriented nature of this show. At the end of the event's opening day, exhibitors were invited to an open bar with premium drinks at the 360-degree Ship's Wheel Bar; complimented by a paella dinner. Many said they appreciated the personal touch. These details stood out for many who said that the SoFlo Boat Show provided a nice balance between trade and fostering a sense of community.
Organizers partnered with Center Consoles Only to host the event's VIP Lounge, which has been actively promoting awareness in the boating, fishing, and marine industry. Alan Blanco, CEO of Center Consoles Only commended the show, saying, "It's refreshing to see a group focus on the overall experience of their manufacturers, dealers, vendors, and attendees. SoFlo had an incredible atmosphere, which took a traditional boat show to another level. We can easily see this becoming a staple event in Miami."
The SoFlo Boat Show has already announced its 2024 dates, promising expanded docks and boat displays, an extended Fishing Fun Zone, and a brand-new Underwater Adventure Zone. The 2024 show is slated for May 17th through 19th at Miami Marine Stadium. For more details, please visit www.SoFloBoatShow.com or follow @sofloboatshow on Instagram.
About EngageLive
EngageLive! a Loud And Live company, is a leading live events company focused on owning and operating lifestyle events in South Florida, including music, sports, fashion, boating, arts, and entertainment. Headquartered in Miami, EngageLive! is committed to delivering unforgettable experiences for its local audiences, and authentically engaging brands with consumers. Additionally, EngageLive! provides event production, logistics, and food & beverage concessions services to clients across a wide range of industries. With a team of seasoned professionals dedicated to excellence and super-serving, EngageLive! leverages the broader global resources and capabilities of Loud And Live to deliver top-notch experiences that leave lasting impressions on audiences across South Florida. www.engagelivellc.com.
