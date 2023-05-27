Murrieta, CA Author Publishes How-To Book
May 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow to Connect with Your Grandchildren During a Pandemic, a new book by Cheryl Van Cleave, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How to Connect with Your Grandchildren During a Pandemic acts as a kind of scrapbook of the ways in which one grandmother found creative ways to stay in touch with her beloved grandchildren as the world went under quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. From Zoom call games of hide-and-go-seek to at-home wrestling practice between brothers, Grandma and her entire family managed to stay connected as ever, though miles apart, and their memories are chronicled here in this book.
About the Author
Now primarily going by the names Grandma, Grammy, Gram Gram, and Graham Cracker, Cheryl Van Cleave had an extensive career in education, having been a teacher at an elementary school, middle school, high school, and a behavioral school and prison, with a specialization in Special Education. She also became an Assistant Principal. Van Cleave volunteered as a softball manager, baseball coach, umpire, cub scout leader, has been involved in the PTA, Welcome Wagon, and Meals on Wheels, and has tutored at schools throughout her community. Her longest-running hobby has been researching and compiling her family's genealogy.
How to Connect with Your Grandchildren During a Pandemic is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4035-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/how-to-connect-with-your-grandchildren-during-a-pandemic/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/how-to-connect-with-your-grandchildren-during-a-pandemic/
Contact Information
Contact Us
