West Melbourne, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
May 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMusicians Are Superheroes, a new book by Michele Wallace Campanelli, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Two superhero siblings are born into music royalty, but only one was destined to inherit the throne and title of Conductor. While one boy studies and practices, honing his skills, the other opts to create trouble at every opportunity. When the time comes to select the Conductor, the choice was simple. Now in a jealous rage, the troublesome brother becomes Anti-Music, a powerful telepathic being on a mission to destroy music…except for his curious affinity for polka. Can our hero the Conductor defeat his brother and return music to its rightful place, or will Anti-Music end all music as we know it?
About the Author
For more information about Michele Wallace Campanelli, go to www.michelecampanelli.com.
Musicians Are Superheroes is a 38-page hardbound with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4237-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/musicians-are-superheroes/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/musicians-are-superheroes/
