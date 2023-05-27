Ellisville, MS Author Publishes Children's Book
May 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGood Seed, Bad Seed: Anti-Bullying, a new book by Janice Rhea (Ellzey) Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Good Seed, Bad Seed, Williams' goal is to plant seeds in the hearts of children to improve character. With relations to gardening, this book teaches young children to always do what is right, set good examples, and have a positive character. For every action, there is a reaction.
Good Seed, Bad Seed: Anti-Bullying is a 58-page hardbound with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-022-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/good-seed-bad-seed-anti-bullying/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/good-seed-bad-seed-anti-bullying/
