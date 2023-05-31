Valley, NE Author Publishes Mystery Novel
A mystifying occurrence takes place between the death and dying of Charlotta Aims. Her body is discovered in her brand-new Mercedes found parked in an alley, posed with a red rose, and her beautiful face has been made hideous with layers of gelatinous makeup. Her body is wrapped in a wedding gown, and missing the little finger on her right hand. How she died, why her body was defiled, and how she ended up in a bad part of town is unknown.
Barry Gunther is an ugly, little man with a persona warped by a troubled childhood. He engages in morbid hobbies, including one he calls 'Flesh Painting,' a hobby that has nothing to do with body art, but everything to do with immortal preservation.
The investigation leads detectives to a mortuary where they must stay alert to stay alive. Together they make gruesome discoveries, and they all point to Barry Gunther as the killer. So, too, does the forensic evidence, except for one set of unidentified footprints. Still, Detective Sorensen is confident he has his man until he receives a phone call from the victim's psychic aunt who lives in Sweden thousands of miles away. She reports a dream that unsettles the lead detective and casts doubt on his conviction.
Added to this mix of intrigue is a jealous husband, a spurned high school jock, a not-so-feminine housekeeper, and three employees of an exclusive car dealership.
Time Between will leave readers guessing until the very last page.
About the Author
Lucas Patt lives in Nebraska. Patt has published articles in Memory Makers, CNA, Great American Crafts, Memory Magic, Family Tree, and Rubber Stampin' Retailer. In addition, Patt has written and illustrated an idea book published by Krause Publications. During a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Sweden, Patt was inspired to write Time Between. Returning to the U.S.A. Patt began penning a draft of Dan's daunting experience inside the Vadstena castle.
Having beaten the 4% - 6% odds for surviving pancreatic cancer, Patt is grateful to live to finish Time Between. Now cancer free, she hopes to use her publishing success as an inspiration for others to keep fighting and make dreams come true. May God bless this work, and may you enjoy this story as intended – scary entertainment and a cause for pause. Her hobbies include paper crafting, writing, riding a four-wheeler and nature walks. She has a husband, three grown children, and twelve grandchildren. Her favorite role in life is being a grandparent.
Time Between is a 412-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4279-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/time-between/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/time-between/
