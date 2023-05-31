Naples, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
May 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Morag and Willow, a new book by Douglas M. Gebbie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Morag, a little terrier, and Willow, a large, retired racing greyhound, are two dogs that live together but have very different backgrounds. As they talk and grow closer as friends, they learn how humans live along with some life lessons.
About the Author
Douglas M. Gebbie is a medical graduate of Glasgow University who is now retired. As a physician, he served two years in the Royal Navy before starting his professional career as a general practitioner, first in a remote part of Newfoundland and then in Brampton, Ontario where he returned to school to become an anesthesiologist. He became a lecturer at Toronto University, then a professor at the University of Cincinnati. He was married and has four children, a boy and three girls. He now resides in Naples, FL and looks after Morag, who is the sweetest, happiest terrier imaginable. Willow belongs to a close family friend named Lesley.
The Adventures of Morag and Willow is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-068-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-morag-and-willow/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-morag-and-willow/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us